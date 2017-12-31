8UP New Year's Eve Celebration

This New Year’s Eve, come to 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 West Chestnut St., for a festive celebration of the past year and cheers to 2018.

The restaurant will be decked in a black and gold theme, as the evening will be presented by Moet & Chandon.

Guests can enjoy the regular menu, as well as select New Year’s Eve specials from chef Casper Van Drongelen.

Highlighted dishes to celebrate the evening will include seared diver scallops with cauliflower puree, ribeye with lobster hollandaise, and apple terrine with bourbon ice cream for dessert.

Entrées will range from $25 to $32.

Throughout the night, there will be performances by singer-songwriter Josh Logan from NBC’s “The Voice” and DJ Alex Bell. Cost is $20 and includes one drink ticket, as well as a complimentary Moet & Chandon champagne toast at midnight as the balloons drop. Diners and hotel guests that evening will receive complimentary admission.

For more information or reservations call (502) 631-4180.