8UP’s Disco is Dead Halloween Party

Disco is dead, but the zombies are staying alive at 8UP’s Disco is Dead Halloween Party sponsored by Diageo. On Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., zombies are invited to take over the rooftop as DJ & Roller Girl play favorite hits from the 70’s and 80’s. Guests can also enjoy drink specials, a costume contest, VIP packages and zombie face painting on-site. Tickets, which include admission, a welcome cocktail and light appetizers, are $20 in advance and $30 the day of. Tickets are available on eventbrite.

For more information, call 502-631-4180 or visit 8uplouisville.com