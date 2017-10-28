8UP’s Disco is Dead Halloween Party

8Up Louisville 350 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

8UP’s Disco is Dead Halloween Party

Disco is dead, but the zombies are staying alive at 8UP’s Disco is Dead Halloween Party sponsored by Diageo. On Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., zombies are invited to take over the rooftop as DJ & Roller Girl play favorite hits from the 70’s and 80’s. Guests can also enjoy drink specials, a costume contest, VIP packages and zombie face painting on-site. Tickets, which include admission, a welcome cocktail and light appetizers, are $20 in advance and $30 the day of. Tickets are available on eventbrite.

For more information, call 502-631-4180 or visit 8uplouisville.com

8Up Louisville 350 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Dance, Food & Drink, Outdoor
502-631-4180
