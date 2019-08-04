× Expand 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen 8UP Sunday Tea Dance

Join 8UP for a Sunday Funday to support Lousville Fund for the Arts on August 4, 2019. The event happening from 2 – 6 p.m. harkens back to classic Sunday afternoon dance parties with dance music, drinks specials, and activations from local artists. Admission is free to enter, with buffet available for $25 and VIP bottle service as well as reserved seating for $100.

For more information visit 8UP’s event page, proceeds benefit the Louisville Fund for the Arts.

For more information call (502) 631-4180