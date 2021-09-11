× Expand Kendall Clinton/Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism Commission There are 118 American flags flying at the Healing Field in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, each representing a service member from Kentucky who has fallen in the War on Terrorism.

9/11 Memorial Ride and Ceremony in Lawrenceburg

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, triggering the global war on terrorism, will be marked in Lawrenceburg with events at and in support of the Healing Field, a permanent tribute to Kentucky soldiers who have fallen in the War on Terrorism.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, a memorial motorcycle ride and poker run fundraiser will begin at noon, leaving from the American Legion grounds and traveling through nearby communities before ending at the Healing Field at 4 p.m. Registration will be from 10-11:30 a.m. The first 50 to register will receive a t-shirt. It is $15 to register and $5 per extra rider. All money raised goes towards landscaping and maintenance of the Healing Field and veteran projects.

That evening, beginning at 6:30 p.m., there will be a candlelight service at the Healing Field.

The Healing Field is located at 725 West Broadway Street in Lawrenceburg. The field contains 118 flag poles and memorial plaques, each representing a Kentucky soldier who has given their life to protect our freedom. The display is free for all and open year round for all who wish to honor our fallen heroes.

For more information call (502) 600-1242.