9 to 5 The Musical in Madisonville

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

9 to 5 The Musical in Madisonville

 9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie set in the late 1970s. This hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. This high-energy show with its jubilant score and crazy characters, 9 to 5 is the perfect show for summer fun.

General admission tickets are $16 each and all students are half-price. 

For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Theater & Dance
270-821-2787
