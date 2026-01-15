9 to 5 at Leeds Center for the Arts

Check website for dates and times.

9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

For more information, please visit leedscenter.org/