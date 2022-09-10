9/11 Heroes Run - Madisonville

× Expand 9/11 Heroes Run 9/11 Heroes Run

Mark your calendars!

Madisonville's TENTH annual 9/11 Heroes Run will take place on Saturday, September 10th in Downtown Madisonville! Join us as we honor those lost on 9/11, their families, and the service and sacrifice of our military and first responders!

The September 11th attacks shook our country to the core. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost on that day in 2001. Mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends, neighbors, co-workers and first responders left home that morning, but would never return. For so many of us, we could never imagine the pain and suffering these families felt as they waited for phone calls that never came and loved ones who never walked back through the door. The world we live in would never be the same. The events that unfolded on 9/11 touched each and every one of us, regardless of age, gender, religion or social status. On that day, none of those things mattered. People united together with complete strangers to hug, cry and/or pray with them. We as a country vowed to NEVER FORGET what took place that day. We vowed to NEVER FORGET the lives that were lost and the families that would never, ever be the same.

As we reflect back on 9/11, so many images come to mind. Some of the most powerful images are the ones that show true American heroes risking their lives to save complete strangers. Our men and women in uniform went running in while everyone else was running out. These men and women didn't just wake up that morning, see the news and decide they wanted to help; this was a reality they faced every time they put on their uniform and kissed their families goodbye, not knowing if it would be the last time. On September 11th, hundreds of first responder families kissed their heroes for the last time.

These true American heroes made the ultimate sacrifice that day and while we honor those that we lost on 9/11, we also want to join together to remember our servicemen and women who chose to defend their country on that day. Men like SGT William Patrick Rudd who paid the ultimate sacrifice because he wanted to protect those at home after 9/11. We will also honor all of our military still serving their country and those first responders who keep our community safe on a daily basis. This is what the 9/11 Heroes Run is all about; it’s not just a 5K. This is a moment where we can unite together and remember those we have lost, and honor those that are still serving. Let's show these families that their sacrifices do not go unnoticed. Let's remind them that we support those that support us - our military, firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical technicians. Let them know you have their back by joining us at the 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run on Saturday, September 10th in downtown Madisonville. Not only can we show them that we as a community stand behind them, we can also do our part to ensure they have everything they need to make their jobs a little safer so they can return home to their families.

Proceeds from our 9/11 Heroes Run - Madisonville benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, as well as the Patrick Rudd Project here at home, providing Everyday Heroes mini grants to Hopkins County first responding agencies. Since our first race in 2013, we have we have donated almost $70,000 back to our local heroes! This amount is in addition to the $70,000 we have been able to donate back to the Travis Manion Foundation to help fund their many amazing programs that support our nation's veterans and Gold Star families. None of this would have been possible without the continued support of our sponsors, participants, volunteers and local communities and with your help, we can continue our mission in assisting those that are there for us on our darkest days. We hope to see each and every one of you at our 7th annual 9/11 Heroes Run - Madisonville on Saturday, September 10th. So, mark your calendars! This will most definitely be an event you won't want to miss! After 2 years of a pandemic, we are ready to get back to our normal September date!

Be sure to stay tuned to our event and page for the most up-to-date details!

Online registration is NOW open!

We encourage you to ask yourself the words spoken by fallen USMC 1st. Lt. Travis Manion before he made the ultimate sacrifice..."If Not Me, Then Who..."

For more information, please visit travismanion.org/events/911-heroes-run/2022-madisonville-ky/