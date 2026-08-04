9/11 Memorial Service in Madisonville
-
Old Hopkins County Courthouse Lawn 10 South Main Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42421
Event Organizers
9/11 Flyer
9/11 Memorial Service in Madisonville
Madisonville will host a community 9/11 Memorial Service on September 5 at 1 PM on the Old Courthouse Lawn. The ceremony will feature the Ft. Campbell Military Brass Quintet, guest speakers, a Freedom Flag raising by Muhlenberg High School JROTC, and special flag presentations to local agencies. Attendees will also have a chance to win a Freedom Flag. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, as seating will not be provided.