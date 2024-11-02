× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions 90'S HIP HOP SILENT DISCO

$10 per person.

Don’t call it a comeback! 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens is doing another 90’s Hip Hop night! Join us at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens on Nov. 2nd from 7 - 10. One of our stations will feature all the best tracks from the Golden Age of Hip Hop. Whether you prefer a little Gin and Juice or some coffee with C.R.E.A.M., you're in for a great night! Our other two channels will offer a classic LSD experience with hits throughout the decades and pop bangers all night. It's gonna be so much fun that you're bound to wake up the next morning wondering if it was all a dream!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! You get a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously.

For more information call (502) 482-3373.