90's Night Silent Disco at 3rd Turn

This one's for all the 90's babies!! We're throwing a 90's Night Silent Disco at 3rd Turn J-Town on February 28th! Join us as we dedicate one channel to the hottest tracks from one of the best decades in music history. From grunge to boy bands and everything between, we have No Doubt you're gonna love this one!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.