90s Night at the Dam with Vanilla Ice Tone Loc

VANILLA ICE with special guests TONE LOC and DJ M Walk are bringing a ‘90s Night Dance Party to The DAM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, as part of the First United Bank & Trust 2022 Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30pm CDT and the show starts at 7:00pm CDT.

Tickets are available as: Lower Arena Reserved Tables for Four (4) people, Lower Arena GA, and Upper Lawn GA. Reserved Tables include dedicated F&B table service and touch-free payment allowing guests to order food and beverages direct from their phones. Lower Arena GA tickets include seats. Lower arena tables and lower arena GA seats all include access to the PIT area directly in front of the stage. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair or blanket. Hotel and Shuttle packages are also available.

Advance tickets range from $29.50 for Lawn GA to $89.50 per person for Lower Arena Reserved Tables.* Reserved Tables are only available as a 4-person table ticket. Prices increase $10 per person on day of show, if available.

For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/