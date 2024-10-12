× Expand Louisville Silent Disco We're doing another 90s Hip Hop night! Join us at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens on October 12th from 7 - 10.

90s Hip Hop Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

Don't call it a comeback! We're doing another 90s Hip Hop night! Join us at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens on October 12th from 7 - 10. One of our stations will feature all the best tracks from the Golden Age of Hip Hop. Whether you prefer a little Gin and Juice or some coffee with C.R.E.A.M., you're in for a great night! Our other two channels will offer a classic LSD experience with hits throughout the decades and pop bangers all night. It's gonna be so much fun that you're bound to wake up the next morning wondering if it was all a dream!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

Advance tickets are available at the link this event and guarantee you a pair of headphones in the event we run out or reach capacity. Otherwise, headphones can be rented at Oldham Gardens on the night of the event.