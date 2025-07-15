× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions 92nd Oldham County Fair

$20 per person admission. Parking $5 per car. Cash only at the gates.

The 92nd Oldham County Fair runs July 15th – July 19th at the Oldham County Fairgrounds. Enjoy clean family fun, and spectacular Rides & Midway by Kissel Entertainment, food, pig races, All American Petting Zoo, pageants, and a Magic Mark. Main arena shows and live bands in beer tent nightly. Gates open at 5 pm and rides begin at 6 pm (except for Saturday, when the gates open at 4pm and rides at 5pm). Kids 29 inches and below are FREE. Admission includes UNLIMITED RIDES and arena events/live music.

For more information call (502) 222-5248 or visit touroldham.com/calendar