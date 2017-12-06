98 Degrees at The Louisville Palace

to Google Calendar - 98 Degrees at The Louisville Palace - 2017-12-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 98 Degrees at The Louisville Palace - 2017-12-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 98 Degrees at The Louisville Palace - 2017-12-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - 98 Degrees at The Louisville Palace - 2017-12-06 19:00:00

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

98 Degrees at The Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace

Louisville Palace

December 6, 2017

All ages are welcome.

 Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. For Premium Seat information including complimentary parking, exclusive Lounge access, and more email MindyGoff@LiveNation.com or call 502.883.5804.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202 View Map
502-883-5774
