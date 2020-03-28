9th Annual Spring Fling in Liberty, Kentucky

Central Kentucky Ag/Exp Center 678 South Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, Kentucky 42539

9th Annual Spring Fling in Liberty, Kentucky

Spring craft and vendor show, food vendors.

Door Prizes!

FREE Easter Egg Hunt for the kiddos!

For more information follow on Facebook: 9th Annual Spring Fling

Central Kentucky Ag/Exp Center 678 South Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, Kentucky 42539
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
