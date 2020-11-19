9th Annual Anchal Holiday Trunk Show at

× Expand Anchal 9th Annual Anchal Trunk Show

This year you can shop Anchal’s newest collection of home goods, fashion accessories, apparel and gifts that give back in the following ways:

IN-PERSON SHOPPING APPOINTMENT

Reserve a 30-minute slot and shop with safety and ease. We will be limiting appointments to 10 people per time slot to ensure social distancing.

Masks and temperature checks required.

$20 reservation = $20 credit at checkout

VIRTUAL SHOPPING APPOINTMENT

“Walk and shop” the rooms of Whitehall virtually with an Anchal team member. Reserve a 30-minute virtual appointment and privately shop from the comfort of your home. Pick up your order locally or ship it.

LIVE VIRTUAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

6-7:30pm

Attend our first virtual live event celebrating our 10 years of impact, featuring a fashion show highlighting our top gifts, interviews with Anchal artisans, a presentation by the Clines sisters, shopping, and more!

Reservations are required

https://anchalproject.org/collections/holiday-trunk-show

502-709-4377

Anchal [on-chal] believes design can change lives. Established in 2010 as a non-profit social enterprise, Anchal has provided careers in textiles to over 500 exploited women worldwide. Anchal is committed to producing the highest quality home goods & accessories while maintaining the integrity of our artisans and natural resources. Distinct design, craftsmanship and a personal signature connect you to the individual maker. Anchal’s eco-friendly products have been sold in Anthropologie and the Guggenheim Museum, and featured in Harper’s Bazaar, Better Homes & Gardens, CNN, and Vogue.

For more information is call 502-709-4377 or visit anchalproject.org/collections/holiday-trunk-show