9th Annual Anchal Holiday Trunk Show at
to
Historic White Hall 3110 Lexington Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Anchal
9th Annual Anchal Trunk Show
This year you can shop Anchal’s newest collection of home goods, fashion accessories, apparel and gifts that give back in the following ways:
IN-PERSON SHOPPING APPOINTMENT
Reserve a 30-minute slot and shop with safety and ease. We will be limiting appointments to 10 people per time slot to ensure social distancing.
Masks and temperature checks required.
$20 reservation = $20 credit at checkout
VIRTUAL SHOPPING APPOINTMENT
“Walk and shop” the rooms of Whitehall virtually with an Anchal team member. Reserve a 30-minute virtual appointment and privately shop from the comfort of your home. Pick up your order locally or ship it.
$20 reservation = $20 credit at checkout
LIVE VIRTUAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
6-7:30pm
Attend our first virtual live event celebrating our 10 years of impact, featuring a fashion show highlighting our top gifts, interviews with Anchal artisans, a presentation by the Clines sisters, shopping, and more!
Reservations are required
https://anchalproject.org/collections/holiday-trunk-show
502-709-4377
Anchal [on-chal] believes design can change lives. Established in 2010 as a non-profit social enterprise, Anchal has provided careers in textiles to over 500 exploited women worldwide. Anchal is committed to producing the highest quality home goods & accessories while maintaining the integrity of our artisans and natural resources. Distinct design, craftsmanship and a personal signature connect you to the individual maker. Anchal’s eco-friendly products have been sold in Anthropologie and the Guggenheim Museum, and featured in Harper’s Bazaar, Better Homes & Gardens, CNN, and Vogue.
For more information is call 502-709-4377 or visit anchalproject.org/collections/holiday-trunk-show