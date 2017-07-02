9th Annual Buy Local Fair

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the 9th Annual Buy Local Fair at Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road.Presented by Louisville Water Company,admission to the Buy Local Fair is free and parking is $5 per vehicle, or free for bicycle parking. Last year's fair drew over 8,000 attendees.

The fair will include more than 200 booths from a variety of local businesses, artists and craftspeople, community organizations, and farmers, as well as live music, The Trend Appliances cooking competition, food and drink vendors, ValuMarket craft beer tent, Cox's Back Porch area for the grownups and a children's area as well.

For the first time, the fair will also feature a "Drink Local Craft Cocktail Competition," where local mixologists will create unique cocktails, and attendees will be able to vote for their favorite. The winning mixologist and brand will receive a one year's membership to LIBA.

The mission of the Buy Local Fair is to provide a venue that fosters cooperation, cross-pollination and strength in numbers for locally-owned, independent entities. By bringing together customers of various businesses, farms, craftspeople and bands unique to the Louisville-area, we expose a variety of endeavors to new audiences and increase business for all.

The 2017 Buy Local Fair is presented by Louisville Water Company and sponsored by Louisville Metro Council, Amish Hills Furniture, The Trend Appliances, Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets, Cox's Smokers Outlet and Spirit Shoppe, Nanz & Kraft Florists, Eclipse Bank, eyedia Design It Again, ValuMarket, Louisville Magazine, Louisville.com, Louisville Public Media, LEO Weekly, , YELP Louisville, Maloney Outdoor Advertising, Heaven Hill Brands, WAKY, Delivra and La Fleur de Merde.

For more information visit keeplouisvilleweird.com/buylocalfair.