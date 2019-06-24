× Expand Tara Oliver Ball Drop

The 9th Annual Cedar Lake Golf Tournament

The 9th Annual Cedar Lake Golf Tournament, sponsored by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Company, will be held on Monday, June 24th from 11:00am-6:00pm at Hurstbourne Country Club. In addition to the 4-person shamble, the event will include a helicopter golf ball drop, prizes, giveaways, and a cookout buffet. The cost is $500 per person, or $2,000 per foursome, and all proceeds benefit Cedar Lake – the region’s largest private non-profit care provider for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For more information call (502) 410-6440 or visit cedarlake.org