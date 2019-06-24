The 9th Annual Cedar Lake Golf Tournament
Hurstbourne Country Club 9000 Hurstbourne Country Club Ln, Louisville, Kentucky 40222
Tara Oliver
Ball Drop
The 9th Annual Cedar Lake Golf Tournament
The 9th Annual Cedar Lake Golf Tournament, sponsored by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Company, will be held on Monday, June 24th from 11:00am-6:00pm at Hurstbourne Country Club. In addition to the 4-person shamble, the event will include a helicopter golf ball drop, prizes, giveaways, and a cookout buffet. The cost is $500 per person, or $2,000 per foursome, and all proceeds benefit Cedar Lake – the region’s largest private non-profit care provider for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
For more information call (502) 410-6440 or visit cedarlake.org