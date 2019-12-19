× Expand Coalition for the Homeless Maiden Radio featuring Bonnie Prince Billy at Give A Jam 2015.

9th Annual Give A Jam to End Homelessness

The 9th Annual Give-A-Jam to End Homelessness will be held on Thursday, December 19 from 6:00pm-11:00pm at Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road. The event will feature performances by local musicians and artists, soups for sale, a bourbon basket raffle and a cash bar. Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door and includes soup (while supplies last). All proceeds benefit the Coalition for the Homeless.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit louhomeless.org.