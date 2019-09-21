× Expand RCAC Fun family day for everyone! Plenty to eat, arts and crafts, live music and so much more! And... while enjoying all the fun you are helping out some wonderful charities!

9th Annual Morehead Arts & Eats

The ninth annual Morehead Arts and Eats Festival is set for Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come explore downtown Morehead and taste great food from all over Rowan County. While you’re at it you can shop for local arts and crafts and experience some of what Morehead has to offer!

For more information call (606) 783-9857 or visit rowancountyartscenter.com