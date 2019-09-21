9th Annual Morehead Arts & Eats

to Google Calendar - 9th Annual Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 9th Annual Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 9th Annual Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - 9th Annual Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00

Downtown Morehead Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

9th Annual Morehead Arts & Eats

The ninth annual Morehead Arts and Eats Festival is set for Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come explore downtown Morehead and taste great food from all over Rowan County. While you’re at it you can shop for local arts and crafts and experience some of what Morehead has to offer!

For more information call (606) 783-9857 or visit rowancountyartscenter.com

Info

Downtown Morehead Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 9th Annual Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 9th Annual Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 9th Annual Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - 9th Annual Morehead Arts & Eats - 2019-09-21 11:00:00