9th Annual NKY Music Festival

Devou Park 1215 Park Rd, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Free all day music festival featuring Johnny Fink and the Intrusion.

For more information follow on Facebook: 9th Annual NKY Music Festival

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
