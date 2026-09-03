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A BAM Time for Mahjong in Madisonville

Come play mahjong at Kentucky Sports Factory!

Open play is free! Just show up and grab a seat!

September 8 and September 24

6:00 to 8:00 PM

839 Midtown Blvd., Madisonville

Each table of four will need a mat, a complete tile set, and current playing cards. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks, please.

Questions? Please call or text Tammy at 270-875-8027 for more information!