A BAM Time for Mahjong in Madisonville
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Kentucky Sports Factory 839 Midtown Blvd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
HCTCC
Generic Mahjong
A BAM Time for Mahjong in Madisonville
Come play mahjong at Kentucky Sports Factory!
Open play is free! Just show up and grab a seat!
September 8 and September 24
6:00 to 8:00 PM
839 Midtown Blvd., Madisonville
Each table of four will need a mat, a complete tile set, and current playing cards. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks, please.
Questions? Please call or text Tammy at 270-875-8027 for more information!