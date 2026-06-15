A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical at Kentucky Center
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Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
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A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical at Kentucky Center
The untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping, American icon.
For more information, please call 502.584.7777 or visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/
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Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Theater & Dance