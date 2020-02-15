× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau National Corvette Museum

A Blanket of Bourbon Gala at National Corvette Museum

A Blanket of Bourbon is The Ethan Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, proving to be a truly unique experience for our community.

The gala will open with a cocktail hour with a cash bar, passed hors d’oeuvres and silent auction. Then, enjoy a three-course dinner hosted by Brent Elliott, Master Distiller of Four Roses Bourbon. Dinner will feature delectable dishes from The Linen Apron expertly paired with select Four Roses Bourbon varieties.

Once dinner ends, get ready for some excitement in the live auction where wonderful items will be up for bid. Finish the evening dancing the night away as Pretty Ravens performs their stellar blend of oldies, 80s, 90s, and Top 40 hits!

A Blanket of Bourbon is a 21 and over event.

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit corvettemuseum.org