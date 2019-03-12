A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour at The Brown Theatre

oin key alumni musicians of David Bowie's bands from across the decades, anchored by his longest standing member Mike Garson along with other amazing Bowie band alumni with A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour featuring an unforgettable and critically acclaimed evening of Bowie songs with world-class vocalists and an ever-rotating mix of hits and deep cuts.

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org