A COZY CHRISTMAS WITH QUEEN CITY CABARET at Carnegie Covington

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

December 6 and 7, 2025

 A COZY CHRISTMAS WITH QUEEN CITY CABARET returns, cozier than ever! Step into an evening filled with classic carols, heartfelt traditions, and the warmth of togetherness. It’s a celebration of life’s simplest joys—stringing lights, singing with friends, and savoring the season.

For more information, please call  859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com

