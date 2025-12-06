A COZY CHRISTMAS WITH QUEEN CITY CABARET at Carnegie Covington

December 6 and 7, 2025

A COZY CHRISTMAS WITH QUEEN CITY CABARET returns, cozier than ever! Step into an evening filled with classic carols, heartfelt traditions, and the warmth of togetherness. It’s a celebration of life’s simplest joys—stringing lights, singing with friends, and savoring the season.

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com