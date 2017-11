A Campers Thanksgiving at Fort Boonesborough State Park

Come and join us for a weekend of fun and games in our heated recreation room. We will have scheduled times for games, free tours and putt-putt, a satellite TV, and a potluck dinner with deep fried turkeys and ham. This event is for registered campers only.

For more information please call (859) 527-3454 or email jack.winburn@ky.gov