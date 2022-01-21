A Campus Conversation and Martin Luther King Celebration
to
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Join Eastern Kentucky University in celebration of Martin Luther King Day, featuring guest speaker Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough and a panel discussion amongst community leaders. The program is free and open to the public, though tickets are required. A continental breakfast will also be served in the lobby prior to the program, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Schedule of Events:
8:30am - Continental Breakfast
9:30am - Welcome
10:00am - Lecture by Dr. Kimbrough
10:45am - Q&A
11:00am - Community Panel
For more information call (859) 622-7469 or visit ekucenter.com