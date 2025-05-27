A Cathedral Christmas at Cathedral of Christ the King

to

Cathedral of Christ the King 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502

A Cathedral Christmas at Cathedral of Christ the King

 DECEMBER 12 and 13 | 8:00 PM

Cathedral of Christ the King

299 Colony Blvd.

Lexington, KY 40502

LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the beautiful Cathedral of Christ the King for this holiday tradition in a program of timeless orchestral and choral works. This awe-inspiring musical experience in a divine setting will transport all to a place of peace that evokes the spirit of the holiday season.

For more information, please visit lexphil.org 

Info

Cathedral of Christ the King 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
to
Google Calendar - A Cathedral Christmas at Cathedral of Christ the King - 2025-12-12 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Cathedral Christmas at Cathedral of Christ the King - 2025-12-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Cathedral Christmas at Cathedral of Christ the King - 2025-12-12 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Cathedral Christmas at Cathedral of Christ the King - 2025-12-12 20:00:00 ical