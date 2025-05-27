A Cathedral Christmas at Cathedral of Christ the King
to
Cathedral of Christ the King 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
A Cathedral Christmas at Cathedral of Christ the King
DECEMBER 12 and 13 | 8:00 PM
Cathedral of Christ the King
299 Colony Blvd.
Lexington, KY 40502
LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the beautiful Cathedral of Christ the King for this holiday tradition in a program of timeless orchestral and choral works. This awe-inspiring musical experience in a divine setting will transport all to a place of peace that evokes the spirit of the holiday season.
For more information, please visit lexphil.org