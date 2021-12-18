A Cathedral Christmas with LexPhil

× Expand Lexington Philharmonic LexPhil Logo

Saturday, December 18, LexPhil is joined by the Lexington Singers at the Cathedral of Christ the King for this Lexington holiday tradition. UKSO Conductor John Nardolillo guest conducts a program of sacred orchestral and choral works. Tickets are $30-$80.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/events