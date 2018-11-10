A Celebration of Bluegrass Music at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art

Owensboro Museum of Fine Art 901 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

 As a tribute to the grand tradition of Bluegrass Music, some of the best known artists living and working in the Appalachian region celebrate this genre of American Music through the lens of the visual arts.

Museum hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.   

Access for physically challenged individuals is provided at the Atrium entrance in the 9th Street parking lot.  

For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

