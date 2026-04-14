× Expand Ashleigh Ferguson Celebration of Stories Day - 3 Part one of our 2 Part Day of literary events. FREE, Prior Registration Recommended at grackentucky.org/events.

A Celebration of Poetry Day at Gateway Regional Arts Center

Celebrate creativity, community, and the power of words at our Celebration of Poetry Day! This free, family-friendly event invites all ages to explore poetry through hands-on activities like writing poems, crafting zines, blackout poetry, and contributing to a community poem.

Enjoy a Dr. Seuss-themed storytime for kids, help support our journaling supplies donation drive, and sign up for the Imagination Library, all while celebrating the joy of language and self-expression.

For more information call (859) 498-6264 or visit grackentucky.org/events