A Celebration of Regional Art at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art

Artists from Kentucky and surrounding states will compete for more than $3,500 in Purchase and Merit Awards at the Owensboro Art Guild’s 57th Annual Juried Exhibition, scheduled at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, February 16 to April 12.

An opening reception honoring the artists juried into the exhibition is scheduled at the museum, Saturday, February 16, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., where awards will be presented. The public is invited to attend. The exhibition will be juried by Kristina Arnold, Professor of Art and Chairman of the Art Department at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

The exhibition will be open during regular museum hours: Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission to the museum is FREE although voluntary donations are suggested of $3.00 for adults and $2.00 for children under 12.

For more information call (270) 685-3181 or visit omfa.us