A Celebration of The Life & Legacy Of Tom Bullock

Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. celebrates the achievements of African-Americans through American history by illuminating the legacy of African-American and Louisville native, the esteemed bartender Tom Bullock.

The heritage of Tom Bullock is best represented through the 100th Anniversary of the publication of his seminal book of original cocktail recipes; The Ideal Bartender, first published in 1917.

Historian Michael Jones will present a historical paper describing the life and legacy of Thomas Bullock. The seminar will be accompanied by classic Tom Bullock libations and delicious small bites prepared by local chef, Lawrence Weeks. Doors open at 6:00pm with cash bar and hors d'oeuvres, followed by Jones' presentation at 7:00pm.

Free to the public.

For more information visit copperandkings.com/events

