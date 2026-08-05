A Celtic Christmas at RiverPark Center

Prepare to be enchanted with some of the world’s finest Irish dancers and musicians bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, in a show that will make you laugh, cry, and sing into the night. Experience the magic as world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, acapella tap battles, and heartwarming storytelling in one truly unforgettable performance.

For more information, please call 270.687.2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/