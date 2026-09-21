× Expand A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland

A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland

Direct from New York's Off-Broadway and London's West End, the internationally acclaimed A Taste of Ireland Company presents its holiday spectacular, A Celtic Christmas.

Prepare to be enchanted with some of the world's finest Irish dancers and musicians bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, in a show that will make you laugh, cry, and sing into the night. Experience the magic as world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, acapella tap battles, and heartwarming storytelling in one truly unforgettable performance.

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3829650-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Tue, 22 Dec 2026 19:30 - Tue, 22 Dec 2026 22:30

Venue Details: Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky, 40507, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Price:

General Admission: USD 56.00

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/