A Charlie Brown Christmas at the Star Theatre

The classic animated television special A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS as it comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation, in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Directed by Tyler Flatt

​Run Time: Approximately 40 minutes.

Rated: G

Tickets: $6 all seats (tax included).

For more information call (270) 866-7827 or visit startheater.org