A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage at RiverPark Center

A Charlie Brown Christmas, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz, has warmed the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over fifty-five years ago. Now the classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation that celebrates the timeless television classic so the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

For more information, please call 270-687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/