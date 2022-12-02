A Children’s Nutcracker at Glema Mahr

Children’s Center for Dance Education and local dancers celebrate this timeless Holiday Classic. Founded in 1995, The Children’s Center for Dance Education has forged a new model for a ballet organization through innovative programming, artistic excellence, and extensive community outreach. Auditions for local dancers: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 1:30 p.m. Call 270-824-8652 for more information.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org