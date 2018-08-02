A Chorus Line at Lexington Opera House

The LEX combines Broadway veterans, local Lexington actors, and college students from across the country, alongside the local and national Creative Team. In doing so, The LEX continues to fulfill its mission of providing first-rate, locally produced, professional theatre, while serving as a training ground for up-and-coming artists. After an extensive audition tour, seeing over 1,000 talented artists, The LEX is proud to announce its Summer 2018 Cast.

Lining up to lead A Chorus Line are Sarah Bowden (A Chorus Line at The Hollywood Bowl, European Companies of Cabaret, West Side Story, 9 to 5, Flashdance, Kiss me Kate and more) as Cassie and Denis Lambert (Broadway’s A Chorus Line, Doctor Zhivago; Bert inMary Poppins at The LEX) as Zach. They will be joined by Broadway Vets Anne Horak (Chicago , White Christmas) as Sheila, and Eloise Kropp (Cats, Dames at Sea, On The Town) as Val.

Many of the local/collegiate ensemble members from The Music Man will stay on to play roles in A Chorus Line including Elle Brooks(Judy), Brian Corkum (Mike), Bailee Endebrock (Maggie), Gabriella Enriquez (Diana), Nathan Fister (Larry), Peter Garza (Paul), Laura Guley (Bebe), Ashley Martin (Vicki), Jacob Major (Don), Trevor McChristian (Al), Elizabeth McGuire (Kristine), Resa Mishina (Connie),Darian Sanders (Butch), and Daxx Jayroe Weiser (Greg). They will be joined by Emilia Bustle (Tricia) from UK, James Spencer Dean(Bobby) from Boston Conservatory, Miller Kraps (Frank) from Carnegie Mellon Univ.,Trey Paris (Roy) from NKU, Ben Toomer (Richie) from Texas State Univ., John Eric Viso (Tom) from Ball State Univ., and Ethan Zeph (Mark) from CCM.

The LEX Orchestra is comprised of spectacular instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky. The pit orchestra will feature 16 musicians. The LEX is thrilled to continue their commitment to providing a live, full orchestra for their productions.

