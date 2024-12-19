× Expand Spotlight Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol Dinner Show at The Spotlight Playhouse

Join us December 19th through 22nd for our beloved Progressive Dinner Show, back by popular demand! Last year, patrons loved stretching their legs and moving between theater spaces for each act, adding a fun, interactive twist to the dining experience. Unlike our murder mystery dinners, where the show unfolds around your tables, this progressive event lets you explore different theater settings between meal courses, making it a unique way to enjoy the holiday spirit.

All tables are wheelchair accessible, and ADA seating in the theaters is available upon request once you’ve booked. Please contact Mr. Chad at 859-661-0600 for special seating arrangements. VIP guests enjoy premium extra wide seating in the first two rows in each theater space. Secure your seats for this joyful holiday event that’s quickly becoming a favorite tradition!

All meals for this production are prepared without any peanut or tree nut ingredients.

Fred's Feast:

Salad

Mixed Greens | Grape Tomatoes | Cucumber | Smoked Cheddar.

Entree

Roasted Pork Tenderloin | Roasted Garlic & Rosemary Mashed Potato | Citrus Glazed Green Beans | Drop Biscuit.

Dessert

Cranberry and White Chocolate Cheesecake with Peppermint Bark.

Fred's Feast Gluten Free:

Salad

Mixed Greens | Grape Tomatoes | Cucumber | Smoked Cheddar.

Entree

Roasted Pork Tenderloin | Roasted Garlic & Rosemary Mashed Potato | Citrus Glazed Green Beans | Gluten Free Drop Biscuit.

Dessert

Cranberry and White Chocolate Cheesecake with Peppermint Bark in a Crustless Parfait.

Fred's Feast Lactose Free:

Salad

Mixed Greens | Grape Tomatoes | Cucumber.

Entree

Roasted Pork Tenderloin | 2x Citrus Glazed Green Beans | Drop Biscuit.

Dessert

TBA.

Clara's Vegetarian Feast:

Salad

Mixed Greens | Grape Tomatoes | Cucumber.

Entree

Roasted Cauliflower Steak | Roasted Garlic & Rosemary Mashed Potato | Citrus Glazed Green Beans | Drop Biscuit.

Dessert

Cranberry and White Chocolate Cheesecake with Peppermint Bark.

Tiny Tim's Comfort Plate: (Picky eaters, and those on a budget)

Entree

Grilled Chicken Tenders | Mac & Cheese | Drop Biscuit

Dessert

Cranberry and White Chocolate Cheesecake with Peppermint Bark.

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com