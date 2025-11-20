A Christmas Carol The Musical at Lexington Opera House

to

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

A Christmas Carol The Musical at Lexington Opera House

This Charles Dickens Christmas classic gets a whole new spin in Alan Menken and Lynn Ahren's spectacular musicalized version.  Delight in this holiday favorite as Ebeneezer Scrooge is visited by the spirits of Christmas - past, present and future - who hope to change his curmudgeonly ways.  A fantastic holiday gift from all of us at The Lex, to you and yours.

The Lexington Theatre Company combines Broadway veterans, rising stars, and local professionals for a production that feels just like Broadway, crafted right here in Lexington.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/

Info

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - A Christmas Carol The Musical at Lexington Opera House - 2025-11-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Carol The Musical at Lexington Opera House - 2025-11-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Christmas Carol The Musical at Lexington Opera House - 2025-11-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Christmas Carol The Musical at Lexington Opera House - 2025-11-20 19:00:00 ical