A Christmas Carol at Actors Theatre

Celebrate the warmth of the holidays with Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future in this delightful take on an old favorite. A beloved family tradition for more than four decades, Actors Theatre’s rendition of Dickens’ classic tale is brought to new life with visual splendor and joyous music.

Audience Advisory: Fog and Flashing Lights. No strobe lights are used.

Age Recommendations: 5+

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org