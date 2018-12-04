A Christmas Carol at EKU Center

to Google Calendar - A Christmas Carol at EKU Center - 2018-12-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Carol at EKU Center - 2018-12-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Christmas Carol at EKU Center - 2018-12-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - A Christmas Carol at EKU Center - 2018-12-04 19:00:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

A Christmas Carol at EKU Center

This celebrated adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is rich with enchanting ensemble music, alive with color and movement, and tells the magical tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim in a way people of all ages enjoy. Throughout this classic story are beautiful new arrangements and moving renditions of holiday favorites, including “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Wassail Wassail,” “Good Christian Men Rejoice,” “Away In A Manger,” “Greensleeves,” and many more. Featuring a cast of 24 performers, live musicians, and Broadway-style scenery and costumes, audiences everywhere cherish this sumptuous holiday production.

Tickets: $35 / $45 / $55

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - A Christmas Carol at EKU Center - 2018-12-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Carol at EKU Center - 2018-12-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Christmas Carol at EKU Center - 2018-12-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - A Christmas Carol at EKU Center - 2018-12-04 19:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 2, 2018

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Submit Yours