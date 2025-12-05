× Expand Amelya Hensley A Christmas Carol poster

A Christmas Carol at Moutain Movers Theatre Company

A Christmas Carol, based on the classic tale by Charles Dickens: Our annual Christmas tradition at MOMO spins the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly man who is well-known for his miserly ways. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by a series of ghosts, starting with his old business partner, Jacob Marley. The three spirits which follow, the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come, show Scrooge how his selfish and tight-fisted behavior has affected those around him throughout his life. But in the magic of the season, redemption prevails when Scrooge discovers that there is still time for him to change. In ways nothing short of miraculous, he keeps his word and is transformed into a generous and kind-hearted human being.

For more information call 6063318932 or visit mtnmoverstheatre.com