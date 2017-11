A Christmas Carol at My Old Kentucky Home

My Old Kentucky Home's talented musical cast will perform Charles Dickens' novel, A Christmas Carol, the story of Ebenezer Scrooge's journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Be transported into the story during this new event as the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future lead you from scene to scene while singing songs of Christmas

Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16

For more information visit visitmyoldkyhome.com