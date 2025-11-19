× Expand Oldham County Schools Arts Center A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol at Oldham County Schools Arts Center

Adults $17/Students & Seniors $12.

See this beloved holiday classic Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, performed by students at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center. Based on the 1843 novel, the play recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.