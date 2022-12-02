× Expand Spotlight Playhouse A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol at Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students Age 14-18

We are not returning to dinner shows with the Spotlight Players just yet since the COVID shutdown, so instead of skipping this fantastic Christmas tradition we are handing over the reins to the Spotlight Acting School students age 14-18 to once again bring Dicken's timeless tale to life. This version of A Christmas Carol is adapted by Director Chad Hembree from our original dinner show script adapted by Jeremy Grant and is entertaining for all ages.

This is the perfect Christmas family experience.

Please see website for dates and times.

For more information call 859.661.0600 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com