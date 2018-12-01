A Christmas Carol at The Paramount Arts Center

to Google Calendar - A Christmas Carol at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Carol at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Christmas Carol at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - A Christmas Carol at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-01 19:00:00

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

A Christmas Carol at The Paramount Arts Center

This celebrated Charles Jones adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is rich with thrilling ensemble music, alive with color and movement and is created to tell this great and enduring tale in a manner that people of all ages will enjoy.  Woven throughout this classic tale are beautiful new arrangements and moving renditions of holiday songs such as God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Wassail Wassail, Good Christian Men Rejoice, Away in a Manger, Greensleeves, The Boar’s Head Carol and many more.  Featuring a cast of 23 performers, live musicians, and Broadway-style scenery and costumes, audiences cherish this sumptuous holiday classic.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - A Christmas Carol at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Carol at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Christmas Carol at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - A Christmas Carol at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-01 19:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

June 22, 2018

Saturday

June 23, 2018

Sunday

June 24, 2018

Monday

June 25, 2018

Tuesday

June 26, 2018

Wednesday

June 27, 2018

Thursday

June 28, 2018

Submit Yours

chandler