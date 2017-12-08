A Christmas Carol at Waveland

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Kentucky 40514

A Christmas Carol, Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16

Relive Christmas of the past with scenes from the Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol” at Waveland State Historic Site. Since this Christmas classic was written in 1843, it only seems fitting to celebrate Christmas of the past in a historic home that was built in the same period. Follow from room–to-room as the drama plays out in front of you. Santa will be in the barn for each Saturday and Sunday performance an hour before the first scheduled performance. He will be providing photo opportunities for our youngest guests.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children.

Tours at 6 and 8 p.m. each date; also at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16. Reservations are required. Call 859-272-3611 for reservations.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

859-272-3611
